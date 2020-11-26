Thomas Sean Baird, of Braintree, died peacefully, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at South Shore Hospital. Beloved son of Stephen J. and Meaghan J. (Kelley) Baird. Much-anticipated baby brother of Nora and Niamh, and twin brother of Colin David. Loving grandson of David and Anne (Glynn) Baird of Braintree, Lawrence and Arlene (McGuire) Kelley of Plymouth. Thomas is also survived by many adoring aunts, uncles, and cousins. At the request of the family, funeral services were private. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers. com or call 617-472-6344.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store