Veronica Lee Jennings, 49, of Braintree, passed away November 25, 2019 in Brockton. Born March 23, 1970, she attended Braintree High School, owned Perfect Ten Nails, and had a career in painting. She spent her days lovingly helping every friend in need. She is survived by parents, Charles Jennings and Chickie Rabbitt; brothers, Patrick and Joe Jennings; children, Kailene Power, Evika and Miklos Toth; and her grandson, Luca. A Mass for Veronica will be held at Saint Anne's by the Sea, 591 Ocean St., Marshfield, on Saturday, December 7, at 10 a.m. A reception will be held afterward for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation to Animal Rescue League of Boston, https://tinyurl.com/ARLveronica.
Published in Braintree Forum from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019