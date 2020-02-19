|
|
Victor Lawrence Trawick age 74, peacefully began his eternal journey on February 16, 2020. Victor leaves his former wife and best friend, Pauline O'Toole, beloved son Geoffrey Trawick, his wife Heather and their children Maxwell, Ava, Mia, and Ella, granddaughter Brooke Trawick and her mother Christine Zec. He is predeceased by son Matthew and daughter Julie. Also survived by sisters Joyce Vraibel, Brenda Trawick Keefe, Bonnie Trawick-MacLean and the late Beverly Trawick. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation on Thursday, February 20, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington Street, Braintree. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m. in St. Clare Church, 1244 Liberty Street Braintree. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Victor's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For full obituary and to leave an online condolence www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020