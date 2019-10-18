Home

McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St Francis of Assisi Church
Braintree, MA
Violet E. Corvi Obituary
Violet E. (DiBenedetto) Corvi of Braintree passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 at the age of 98, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Quincy to the late Donato and Mary DiBenedetto. She was the wife of the late Ferdinard "Whit" Corvi. Mother of Lorraine Troilo and her husband Anthony of Norwood, Dennis Corvi and his wife JoAnn of Braintree. She dearly loved her grandchildren Anthony Troilo Jr and his wife Jennifer of Mansfield, Lori-Anne McElmoyle and her husband Kevin of Readville. Christina Corvi-Kenn and her husband John-Paul of Hanson, Dennis Corvi II of Braintree. Her Great Grandchildren Katelyn and Lia Troilo, Michael, Kevin and Kyla McElmoyle and Annalyn Violet Kenn. She is survived by a sister Evelyn "Ava" Marani, and predeceased by her sisters Grace Stuart, Ida Carlino, Lucy Nickerson, Jeanna Montaque and brother Danny DiBenedetto. She was a bookkeeper for Boston Gear Works during World War II and later worked as a Hostess for Basile Caterers. She belonged to the Sons of Italy Braintree Ladies Lodge. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her friends from her 60+ year Sewing Circle club. A funeral Mass held on Monday October 21, at 10:30 a.m. in St Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street, (Rte. 37), Braintree, Sunday, October 20, from 2 - 5 p.m.. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Violet may be made to The Salvation Army at give.salvationarmyusa.org. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com
Published in Braintree Forum from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019
