Virginia M. (Dalton) Bellwood, age 93 of Braintree, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away October 1, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones in her home. Ginny was the wife of the late Frederick J. Bellwood for 65 years. Lifetime resident of Braintree, and a long-term manager of Dalton Water, she was a true picture of love and generosity and will be missed dearly by those who knew her. Ginny is survived by her children, Sherri Giles, Mark Bellwood, and Barry Bellwood; her daughter-in-law Ellen; her nephew Eddie Maxwell, and her dear grandchildren, Nicole and Curt Stephens, Julie Giles, Jimmy and Amanda Giles, Rachael Bellwood, James and Christine Hall, Ryan Walsh, and great-grandchildren, Fuller Giles, Sophia, James and Brady Hall, Kaylee and Keegan Wentworth, and many nieces and nephews. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 6, at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Face coverings and social distancing required. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Visiting hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's name may be made to the Marge Crispin Center, 46 Lincoln St. Braintree, MA 02184. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com
.