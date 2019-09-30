|
Virginia Rose (Pizzi) Balboni passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Grove Manor Estates in Braintree. She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo J. Balboni Jr. They were married for 59 blissful years. She is survived by her loving son Alan Balboni and his wife Karen of Braintree. She was the cherished grandmother of Amanda Balboni Iniguez and her husband Jesus of Malden, and Christina Balboni Hannan and her husband Devin of Ventura, California. She was the great-grandmother of Xavier Thomas Iniguez. She is also survived by her sister Ruth Pizzi of Quincy. She was a loving and caring Aunt to many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Quincy High School she worked at various clerical positions including New England Calculating in Braintree and Travelers Insurance Company in Quincy. Family and friends were Ginny's passion and joy. She grew up spending summers on Cape Cod with her parents and siblings. She loved traveling around the world with her husband Angelo and her sisters Ruth and Evelyn. Ginny loved to cook/bake and enjoyed teaching her craft to her granddaughters. Tentative Memorial service, call 781-843-0890, to be confirmed on Monday by 3 p.m, will be at the Mortimer-Russell Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington Street, Braintree on Wednesday October 2, 2019. Burial will be immediately following at Pine Hills Cemetery, 815 Williard Street, Quincy, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber in memory of Virginia to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Mass. 02284
Published in Braintree Forum from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019