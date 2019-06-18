Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Ehrhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter H. Ehrhardt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter H. Ehrhardt Obituary
Walter H. Ehrhardt, 87, of Brewster, formerly of Braintree, passed away June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Judith S. Ehrhardt, he was the loving father of Margie Bjork of N.H., Walter Ehrhardt Jr. of Holbrook, Nancy Burke of Holbrook, Billy Ehrhardt of Bridgewater, Stephen Ehrhardt of Braintree, Judyanne Sylvia of Fla., and the late Kenneth Ehrhardt. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Walter was a city of Boston Police Officer for 30 years and a Navy veteran of the Korean War. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, So. Braintree Square. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from June 18 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now