Walter H. Ehrhardt, 87, of Brewster, formerly of Braintree, passed away June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Judith S. Ehrhardt, he was the loving father of Margie Bjork of N.H., Walter Ehrhardt Jr. of Holbrook, Nancy Burke of Holbrook, Billy Ehrhardt of Bridgewater, Stephen Ehrhardt of Braintree, Judyanne Sylvia of Fla., and the late Kenneth Ehrhardt. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Walter was a city of Boston Police Officer for 30 years and a Navy veteran of the Korean War. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, So. Braintree Square. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from June 18 to June 25, 2019