|
|
Walter (Nick) Newman, of Middleboro formally of Braintree passed away June 29, 2019 in the comfort of his family after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife Lois (Morse) Newman of 59 years, 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Christopher and Theresa Newman and their children Chelsea and Jared, Linda and Henry Pepper and their children Joshua and Nicholas, James and Diane Newman and their children Rebecca and Emily and Kenneth and Diedre Newman and their children William, Robert and Sarah. He also leaves 3 sisters, 1 brother and many nieces and nephews. Nick served in the US Navy where he learned his trade as a pattern maker. He loved to travel and camped in all 48 states and many ports of Canada from Newfoundland to Vancouver. He also traveled to Hawaii, Alaska and Many foreign countries. He will be missed for his humor and love for friends and family. Burial will be private in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Compassionate Core Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd., Taunton, MA 02780 would be appreciated. For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from July 3 to July 11, 2019