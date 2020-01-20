Home

McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Warren W. Osborne Obituary
Warren W Osborne LTC, Retired, United States Army, of Braintree, passed away on January 17, 2020. Warren was a proud vietnam veteran serving with the United States Army for 20 years. in Vietnam, Europe, and all over the united States. He was also a member of the Braintree American Legion Post # 86 as well as Braintree Mens Golf Association. He enjoyed golfing, taking cruises and loved to travel. Warren will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. Beloved husband of Lucretia A. (Mazzei) Osborne Loving father of Michael W. Osborne and his wife, Yoanna, of Clinton and Robert W. Osborne and his wife, Daniela, of Braintree. Grandfather of Rebecca Burley and her husband, Joseph, Danielle, Katharine, Renee, Garret, Christian, and David. Great-grandfather of Everett and Moriah. Brother of Sara Jane Osborne of Brevard, N.C., and the late David Osborne. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne on Friday, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Braintree Forum from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, 2020
