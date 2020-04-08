|
|
William H. Coates of Braintree, died April 3, 2020, at the age of 90. William worked at the Quincy Shipyard for 34 years. He started in the boiler shop alongside his dad and worked his way to loftsman and later teacher for the Fore River Apprentice School. He was also a member of Local 7 and the Fore River Long Service Club. William will be remembered for being a gentleman farmer, his fun loving, dad joke telling, kind, gentle, trusting and hardworking personality. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Viola Coates (Dentino), he was loving father of William Coates Jr. and his wife Marilyn of Bridgewater, Deborah Bowles and her husband Dennis of Halifax, Douglas Coates and his wife Janet of Weymouth and Jeffrey Coates and his partner Katherine Flynn of Abington; cherished grandfather of Michelle Carol, Cheri Coughlin, Marilyn Nicole Coates, Stephanie Coates, Ashley Gabler, William Coates, Dennis Mikkola, Jason Mikkola, Adam Mikkola and Douglas Coates Jr.; great-grandfather of 29; caring brother of Marjorie LaPlume and her husband Norman of Braintree, the late Ivy Gay and her late husband Bob Gay and Edna May of Braintree. Also survived by many other extended family and dear friends. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with William's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William may be made to a .
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020