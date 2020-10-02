William J. Dawley, 71, of Braintree passed away on September 30, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved husband of 46 years to Nancy (Kneeland) Dawley, he was the proud father of sons, Brian of Marietta, Ga., and Michael of Quincy; loving brother of Pauline Dawley. Also survived by his sister, Kathleen and her husband Kevin Devine; niece, Kathleen; and nephew, Steven. Bill retired after 47 years as a typographer with The Boston Globe. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071, or Doberman Rescue Unlimited, Inc., 52 Tenney Road, Sandown, NH 03873. Memorial service will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com
.