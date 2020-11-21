Adams Peter McClennen beloved husband and father of four passed away quietly on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020. Born February 28, 1935 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, eldest son of Louis Brandeis McClennen and Sarahanne Adams McClennen Hope. He enjoyed his youth sailing on Pleasant Bay in Cape Cod and in Bloomington, Indiana. He completed his education at University School, Choate and was a graduate of Arizona State University, where he was President of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He proudly served his country in Army Intelligence for three years in Okinawa, helping interpret secret coding. Peter achieved great success in the restaurant business with the opening of The Ambry, Fort Lauderdales most popular steak house in the 60s and 70s. He met the love of his life, the beautiful Jackie Harrell in 1969. They were married soon after and enjoyed sailing, family life and world travel. He was a hero to his beloved family and pet, Bongo. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jackie McClennen, children Hugh H. McCauley, Theresa McCauley Wahl (Tom), James A. McCauley, Jr. (Robin), Patrick G. McCauley (Lisa), as well as nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter Margaret McCauley. Peter inspired integrity in everyone who knew him.



