Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Needham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert DErcole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert M. DErcole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert M. DErcole Obituary
Albert M. DErcole of Needham and Harwich Port, August 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy K. (Keefe) DErcole for 55 years. Devoted father of Jennifer D. McKenna and her husband James M. of Natick, Christopher J. DErcole and his wife Gia of Southboro, and Gregory A. DErcole and his wife Maribeth of West Roxbury. Loving grandfather of Andrew, Bruce, and Scotlyn. Albert was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Newton Centre and Boston College class of 1962. He was a retired Computer Systems Engineer at IBM as well as Director of Data Processing at Papa Ginos Corp. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving as a Lt. in the U.S. Navy. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Alberts memory to the Boston Carmel Monastery, 61 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now