Albert Schoemann, 90, passed away peacefully at his New York City home after a long illness, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Albert was born on November 24, 1929, in Carmi, IL, son of Jesse H. Schoemann and Violet Gilpin Schoemann. As a boy he helped in his father's clothing store, A Schoemann and Son on Main St in Carmi, and spent summers at Culver Academy Sailing Camp and visiting family in Oklahoma. He graduated from Antioch College with a Theatre degree, and performed with the Antioch Shakespeare Festival under the direction of Arthur Lithgow, and as a radio newscaster in Ohio. He then pursued graduate theater study at Smith College and worked at the Highfield Theater in Falmouth, MA, until called into the US Army. After his service, he moved to NYC to finish his studies at the American Theater Wing, and worked as a Page at the NBC television studios in NYC, during the era of live television production. He worked as an actor's agent, a production and stage manager for Off-Broadway shows, and eventually moved into the area of casting. He developed and headed the national casting program at Theatre Communications Group (TCG) for major regional theatres thoughout the US. Albert loved actors, and their craft. He delighted in finding young talent, and moved from Casting into General Manager of the National Shakespeare Company, a touring company that hired young actors from throughout the US to tour colleges and universities in Shakespeare productions. In 1974, he co-founded the National Shakespeare Summer Conservatory, an actor training program held in the Catksill mountains of upstate New York with partners Phillip Meister and Mario Siletti. The Conservatory expanded to a fully accredited professional Two Year actor training program in New York City. Eventually he became the Director of both Conservatory programs, serving in that role until 1998. Always ready for a new adventure, in retirement he and his wife Pamela Hare Schoemann, spent summers in East Orleans, MA on Cape Cod, running the family summer vacation rental business, Holly Tree Cottages by Nauset Beach, and enjoying their family and grandchildren. Albert was a devoted and loving husband, who cherished his wife, children and grandchildren beyond measure. Always an optimist and positive, kind man, he enjoyed his life both in New York City and Cape Cod, and was grateful to live a long and active life full of love. Other than his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his son Eric at the age of 10, in 1970. He leaves behind his partner and wife of 47 years, Pamela, his son Sam (partner Jana) Schoemann of Los Angeles, CA, daughter Molly McCann (Josh) Lefkowitz of New York City, daughter Sarah (William) Lane of Atlanta, GA; 6 loving grandchildren, Sammy, Natalie, Seamus, Dune, Noam and Mabel; his sister Gail Degnan of Aptos, CA and lots of nieces and nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the Irving Wright Center on Aging of Weill Cornell Medical Center and VNS NY Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Us TOO International Prostate Cancer Education & Support Network at www.ustoo.org
A celebration of Albert's life will be held online at a later date.