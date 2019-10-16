|
Allen S. Corbett, 96, of Eastham, Ma. passed away peacefully in his home on Sept. 30, 2019. Allen was born to Rufus S. and Helen (Bates) Corbett on August 26, 1923, in Brockton, Ma. He was the husband of Virginia (Peterson) Corbett for nearly 71 years. In 1943 Allen was inducted, and served his country during WWII in the U.S.Army, a member of the 2197th Quartermaster Truck Company, landing at Omaha Beach on June 13, 1944. He was with the 9th Army Air Corp with the mission to support ground forces. His service took him through Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, & Central Europe Campaigns. He was honorably discharged in December 1945, receiving Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, and more. And in 2001 he received a special award from the government of France for his contribution in the fight to liberate France. Al will be remembered as a carpenter, with his last employer Cape Associates, before retirement. Many old Boy Scouts will recount stories of Uncle Al, Asst. Boy Scout leader, and Camp Greenough. In 1964, he considered it an honor to attend BSA National Scout Jamboree, at Valley Forge, PA. His past experiences also included Deputy Fire Chief of the Eastham Fire Dept. during 50s & 60s, when firemen and rescue were volunteers. Al was always happy to talk to his friends about a variety of subjects. His memory was always sharp, especially when he recalled Eastham of the 50s & 60s. His many interests and enthusiasm also included to name just a few, vegetable gardening, cooking, stamp collecting, fishing, camping, canoeing, building canoes, and even raising goats, chickens, and pigs! One of Als most memorable moments included the Maine Allagash River canoe trip with son Pete, guided by Maine Guide Gil Gilpatrick. The trip was inspired from a canoe they built together from the book How to Build a Strip Canoe, authored by Gilpatrick. Al is survived by his wife Virginia Corbett, daughter Marilyn Starck of Maine, son Peter Corbett and wife Patricia of Brewster, and son David Corbett and wife Nancy of Colorado. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Rufus and Helen Corbett; 7 siblings: Eleanor, Evelyn, Marie, Lewis, Ruth, Muriel, & Frank; and James Starck, son-in-law. A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm, on Sunday, October 27, at the Eastham Methodist Church with Pastor Kai Chur officiating. A reception will follow at the Younger Hall. A simple and private internment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Allen S. Corbett to the Eastham Boy Scout Troop #83, c/o Steven Garran, 3 Main St., Unit 19, Eastham, Ma. 02642. For online condolences, please visit www. nickersonfunerals.com
Published in The Cape Codder from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019