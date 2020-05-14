|
Andrea Ellen Downs, passed away on May 7th, 2020. She was born in Pittsfield MA. On March 2, 1971 the daughter, of Michael and Martha Downs. Andrea graduated from Canajoharie High School and went on to Le Moyne College in Syracuse, where she received a BA. in Business. She received a full tuition scholarship to play basketball at Le Moyne. Upon Graduation she worked for Verizon. Most recently she accepted a position with the Asurion Company. She leaves behind her parents, a brother Christopher, sister in law Tonki, a brother Matthew and sister in law Alicia. Five nieces and nephews, Andress, Christopher Jr., Winnie, Natalia and Rieley. Her rescue dogs, Sadie and Teddy, as well as many faithful friends. Andrea Loved Cape Cod and the beach. She was an excellent cook and loved to share with neighbors and friends. Andrea was a kind and loving daughter, sister and aunt who will be greatly missed. A private service will be held at a later date. Please practice an act of kindness in remembrance of Andrea.
Published in The Cape Codder from May 14 to May 21, 2020