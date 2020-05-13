|
Arthur Blasberg, Jr. of Boston and East Orleans, MA died peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home on the Cape at the age of 92. Born in Dobbs Ferry, NY on January 13, 1928, he was the son of Arthur Blasberg and Rose (Cohen) Blasberg. Arthur graduated from The Hackley School in 1945 where he was the captain of undefeated hockey and track teams. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Colby College in 1949 and from Harvard Law School in 1952. During the Korean War he served in the US Army as a Legal Clerk in the Judge Advocate Office in Seoul. Upon returning from Korea in 1955, he worked at the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington DC. He married Mary Bedell, the love of his life, in 1960 and they were married for fifty-five years until her death in 2015. They had three sons, Neil, Arthur III and John, whom they loved beyond measure. Arthur and Mary were inseparable and their love served as a model for their family. Arthur and Mary moved to Beacon Hill in 1960 where they were dedicated members of the community for over fifty years. In 1961, Arthur joined Sullivan and Worcester as its fourteenth employee. As a partner at Sullivan and Worcester, he specialized in corporate law, dedicating the majority of his time to representing the Trustees of the New Haven Railroad in the proposed merger of the Pennsylvania and New York Central railroads. After leaving Sullivan and Worcester in 1968, Arthur was involved in various business entities including CNA Financial Corp, Healthco and the Quechee Lakes Corporation and ultimately formed an investment group called Boston Partners, which made early investments in Au Bon Pain and Colombo Yogurt Company. Arthur spent much of his career leading corporate restructurings and acting as a judge - appointed mediator for companies in receivership. He was a dedicated and valued member of the board of directors of A.W. Chesterton, Michel Associates and Winth- rop Realty Trust. In addition to providing counsel professionally, Arthur was a source of sage advice, guidance & support for many friends and family members over the years. Arthur had a lifelong love of Cape Cod and spent nearly every summer of his life in East Orleans, and before that, in East Brewster where his parents ran a bed and breakfast called The Chateau on Route 6A. His passion for gardening was evident at his homes on the Cape. Until the age of 91, Arthur was actively gardening with friends and with his children whenever and wherever his services were in need. Arthur is survived by his three sons and their wives Mary, Audra and Jeanne. He was exceedingly proud of his grandchildren Tom, Cassie, Jack, Charlie, Annie, Bradley, Alexander and Amanda. A great fan of the game of squash, he often could be found cheering his sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren at their various matches around New England. The College Squash Association Lifetime Achievement Award is being named in Arthurs honor. The family is deeply appreciative of the dedicated members of the Boston medical community who provided Arthur and Mary with excellent care throughout their lives. Contributions in memory of Arthur may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Fund at www.bidmc.org/giving "in honor of Arthur Blasberg, Jr." A Zoom celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, May 17 at 5pm after which the family will receive visitors. Information regarding the Zoom celebration can be requested by emailing [email protected] For online condolences please visit: www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from May 13 to May 20, 2020