Arthur G. Baronousky of Brewster, MA and Thornton, NH, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home after a vascular illness at age 86. Arthur was born in Manchester on April 3, 1933, the son of the late John and Katherine (Sacherek) Baronousky. He graduated from Cheney Tech in Manchester. He moved to the Cape in 1950 and was married in Orleans at St. Joan of Arc to Carlyn (Pat) Christensen Baronousky who preceded him in death along with their 3 infant children. He was drafted into the Amy for the Koren War. After being discharged from the service he moved back to the Cape and started a plumbing and well drilling business. He was involved in many businesses throughout the years, Art believed in investing in people and their businesses well before it was popular. He was involved in turkey farming in Brewster, a co-founder of Brewster Plastics, a partner in Cable Products Co., the owner of Barons department store in what is now Post Office Square in Orleans, a real estate developer, and a well know local Entrepreneur. He and his family contributed to many local charities as well as participating in the Fresh Air program. He loved real estate and was actively investing and restoring properties up until his passing. One of Arts favorite sayings was make preparation to meet opportunity. Arthur loved heavy equipment and antique tractors. Art believed in living life large, he had many adventures some good and some too mischievous to mention. He was what one would call salty or local color. He loved fishing for tuna in Cape Cod Bay in his younger years and sitting out on the spit on Nauset in his later years. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He is survived by his daughter Annmarie Baronousky-Chin, her husband Logan Chin of Brewster. His two grandchildren Brian Baronousky-Chin of Brewster, Samantha Baronousky Chin-Reynolds and her husband Daniel Reynolds also of Brewster. His sister Mary Ann Tierney of Hebron, CT. Many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Emile, Catherine, John, Roger and Gerard. Art will also be remembered by his big heart. He had many friendships and made many close relationships, some even felt like family. Visitation will be held at Nickerson Funeral Home, 77 Eldredge Park Way, Orleans, on Friday April 12th, 2019 from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday April 13th, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc, 61 Canal Road, Orleans. Followed by Burial at Brewster Lower Road Cemetery where he will be laid rest with his wife. Donations can be made to Pemi-Baker Community Health at 101 Boulder Point Dr. Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03264.
Published in The Cape Codder from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019