Betsy A. Erickson

Betsy A. Erickson Obituary
Betsy A. Erickson, 66, passed on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. She was the daughter of Robert & Elizabeth Erickson. Betsy graduated from Nauset Regional High School in 1970. She was an avid and skilled gardener and the co-owner of Rock Spray Nursery in Truro. She found solace visiting Cape Cod beaches watching the birds and wildlife and enjoyed volunteering for HOW and Pan Mass Challenge. She is survived by her siblings, Anita Erickson and husband Michael Harris, Karen Burns and husband Steve, Joel Erickson and wife Betty, Christina Warren, and many nieces and nephews that she adored. Private services will be held. For online condolences, please visit www. nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019
