Bruce Wolf was born April 13, 1948 and passed away on January 4, 2020 after a more than a three-year-long fight with pancreatic cancer. Bruce was a longtime part- time resident of East Orleans. He died peacefully at the age of 71. Bruce is the son of the late Sidney C. Wolf and the late Ann Doris (Zimmer) Wolf of Pittsburgh, PA. He is the beloved husband of Sheryl Kendal Wolf of Pittsburgh; loving father of J Kendal Wolf (Colleen Oakes) and Oliver Jared Wolf (Lisa); and beloved grandfather to Elenoa Celeste Wolf-Oakes and Zachary Asher Wolf, all of Washington, DC. He is also survived by his sister Joan Wolf-Woolley of Princeton, NJ. Bruces earliest interest in Cape Cod began when his family traveled to Dennisport on summer vacations. The family enjoyed regular trips to the beach and frequenting antique shops. After college Bruce joined Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) and relocated to East Orleans to work as a community organizer. Bruce spent summer vacation trips with his wife and children in East Orleans. They became residents on Blake Lane in 1996 and moved to Weeset Proprietors Way in 2013. Bruce and his wife were members of the Am HaYam group, the Orleans Yacht Club, the Orleans Conservation Trust, and the Centers for Culture and History in Orleans. Bruce helped organize an exhibit of antique maps at the Orleans Historical Society in 2007, and a Vernon Smith exhibit at the Cape Cod Museum of Art in 2017. In 2014, he helped produce an oral history video of the Weeset community, which was presented by the Orleans Historical Society; the video can be viewed online: http://youtu.be/BythQELhVyY. Bruce and his wife were regular participants in the July 4th parade in Orleans, and for many years drove their convertible car in the parade. The funeral was on Monday, January 6 in Pittsburgh, PA. Donations in Bruces memory should be made to the Centers for Culture and History in Orleans,, or the Orleans Conservation Trust.
Published in The Cape Codder from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020