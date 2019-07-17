|
Carl Lipton, 86, of Eastham, MA, formerly of Kingston, died July 9, 2019 at his home. Carl was a lifelong Kingston resident until moving permanently to his summer home on Cape Cod in 2009. Born in Kingston, he was a son of the late Julius and Mabel Kirschner Lipton. Carl was a 1950 graduate of Kingston High School, a 1954 graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he obtained a Bachelor of Management Engineering degree and a Masters degree in Industrial Engineering. Carl was a Senior Program Manager at I.B.M.in Kingston for 35 years. He retired in 1991 and belonged to Quarter Century Club. He was a member of SCORE (Senior Corps of Retired Executives) Ulster County Chapter where he was a two term Chapter Chair, and an Associate District Director Member of Congregation Ahavath Israel where he was a three term president and financial secretary. He was also a member of BNai Brith. Carl is survived by his two daughters, Elaine Lipton and her husband Terry Gallagher of Eastham, MA and Amy Jo Lipton of Palm Desert, CA, two grandchildren, Jemma Lipton Gallagher and Elliot Kansai Gallagher. A brother in law, Larry Patlen and two nieces, Emily & Nancy Samuels and one nephew also survive. In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his wife Roslyn Lipton who passed in 2010, and a sister, Evelyn Samuels A Funeral Service took place at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment followed in Montrepose Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family of Carl by visiting www.SimpsonGaus. com
Published in The Cape Codder from July 17 to July 24, 2019