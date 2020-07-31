Carol Ann Robinson of Orleans MA passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 at the Pleasant Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Brewster MA. After a long struggle with Alzheimers disease Carol passed at the age of 80 years. She was the loving wife of Paul A. Robinson of Norwell MA for 59 years. Carol leaves behind her son Keith Robinson and his wife Michelle Sinnott of Marshfield Ma, and her daughter Lisa Jeanne Locklin and her husband Ronald M. Locklin of Acton, MA. Carol was sadly pre-deceased by her youngest son Mark Robinson in March 2020. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, David P. Robinson of Quincy, MA, Nathan C. Robinson of Weymouth, MA, Allison R. Robinson of Brookline, MA, Matthew J. Locklin of Somerville, MA, and Benjamin S. Locklin of New York City, NY. Only child of her loving parents the late Florence and Joseph Chaisson. The family would like to express their gratitude to the healthcare workers at Pleasant Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care and support of Carol. Funeral arrangements are being made by McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home in Norwell, MA. Due to the COVID pandemic, Memorial service details will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association
