Catherine (Gallagher) Brimmer passed away at the age of 65 on March 18, 2020, at her home in Orleans. She was born July 27, 1954 in Boston to Leo and Vilma (Ivansons-Janson) Gallagher. She was a graduate of Nauset Regional High School class of 1972. She attended the Potomac Horse Center for training in Horsemanship. A Cape Codder all of her life she enjoyed being out on the water and sailing on Pleasant Bay. She was an avid Equestrienne and she loved her horses; Flash, Fiddle Diddles, Downey and Havana were her favorites. She enjoyed gardening, birding and photography. She was well travelled; the Caribbean was a favorite spot of hers. Cathy had a lively sense of humor and was known for her fun and vibrant sense of style. She was predeceased by her parents Leo and Vilma. She is survived by her husband Richard and her stepchildren Nell and Jarrett, her siblings Patricia (David) Bennett, Caroline Gallagher, Mary (Steve Sundelin) Bancroft, Leo (Heidi) Gallagher, Lisa (Robert) Bancroft and Charles (Lisa) Gallagher and many nieces and nephews. Burial will be private. A celebration of life is planned at a later date.
Published in The Cape Codder from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020