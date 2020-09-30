1/1
Charles N. Snow
Charles N. (Kip) Snow, age 88, formerly of Eastham, MA, passed-away on September 16, 2020 after suffering a stroke the previous day. Born to Mildred and Joseph Snow in Middleboro, MA on May 6, 1932, he grew up in Edgewood, RI. Kip attended Proctor Academy in Andover, NH where he developed a love for skiing, and he graduated from Wesleyan University with a BA in 1955. Kip spent his working years at MassMutual in Springfield, MA, and then National Life of Vermont in Montpelier, VT, managing life and disability claims. He served as President of both the New England Claim Association and the International Claim Association. While Kip loved the people and mountains of Vermont, after 28 years he retired to his favorite spot, Cape Cod. He was an active volunteer at the Museum of Natural History, Meals on Wheels, the Eastham Food Pantry, and Nauset Newcomers, and was also active in the Orleans Yacht Club and the Eastham United Methodist Church. Kip is survived by Jean, his wife of 63 years, daughter Rebecca Snow and husband Rhys Bowen, and son John and wife Deborah, and grandchildren Nicholas and Erika Snow, along with many nieces and nephews. Kip is predeceased by two brothers, Robert and David. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Kips name to the Eastham United Methodist Church, 3200 State Highway, Eastham, MA 02642, or to Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, 68 Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02660 (please put Kips name in the memo section). Due to concerns with COVID-19 and the safety of family and friends, the graveside service at Orleans cemetery will be private. A memorial service is anticipated for a later date. Shared memories and notes of condolence may be left with Nickerson Funeral Home, 77 Eldredge Park Way, Orleans, MA 02653 or at the following link www.nickersonfunerals.com.

Published in The Cape Codder from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 30, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Nickerson Funeral Home
