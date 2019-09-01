|
On July 12, 2019, Daniel J. Aguiar passed away at his home in Fernandina Beach, Florida. He was born in Fall River, Massachusetts in the fall of1950, the youngest of four children of the late Mary Couto Aguiar and the late Joseph Aguiar. Daniel grew up in Fall River with his parents, his three sisters, his grandparents and many cousins, aunts and uncles. He is survived by his sisters, Mrs. Joseph Larochelle (Evelyn) of Port St. Lucie, Fl, Mrs. Thomas R. Seiter (Irene) of Belleair, Fl, and Ms. Pauline Archard of Tampa, FL. He also leaves seven nieces and nephews: Mrs. David Mattson, (Mary) of Concord, NH, Mr. Joseph S. Larochelle, Jr. of Rochester, NH, Mrs. David Arata, (Lisa) of Tampa, FL, Mrs. David Sheehan, (Laurie) of Poway, CA, Ms. Kathryn M. Archard of Cambridge, MA, Ms. Nancy K. Davis of Sunrise, FL, and Mr. Jon J. Archard of Fernandina Beach, FL.. Danny attended Bishop Stang High School in Fall River, and the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Mass. He lived in Chicago, Il for many years during his career, as well as in Charlotte, NC, and New York City. He was employed by Bell and Howell Co., and later Canon Corporation USA until his retirement. Danny will be forever loved and missed by his earthly family, and happily welcomed home by his Mom and Dad and those family members who were ready to receive him into his heavenly home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Swampscott MA Little League Baseball Organization, 259 Forest Ave., Swampscott, MA. Dannys friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Espirito Santo Church, 311 Alden St., Fall River, Mass., at 9:00am on Saturday morning, September 7, 2019. Interment will be at St. Patricks Cemetery, 2233 Robeson St., Fall River, Mass.
Published in The Cape Codder from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019