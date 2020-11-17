1/1
David D. MacDowell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Dawson MacDowell, 83, of Eastham, MA and formerly NJ, passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2020. He was the adored husband of MaryEllen Hartigan MacDowell. Dave was born in Orange, NJ, April 12, 1937 to the late Wallace and Dorothy Dawson MacDowell. He is also survived by his son David Dawson MacDowell, Jr., and daughters Alexandra MacDowell Djerassi and Christina Matteson. Dave was a devoted grandfather to Francesca DeCurtis, and Eleanor and John Dawson Matteson. He was a graduate of Admiral Farragut Academy and Rutgers University, where he was an active alumni of the Chi Psi fraternity. Dave was a proud veteran, who served as an officer in the US Navy. He spent over four decades as a commercial real estate broker in senior management in NYC and NJ. He was a faithful parishioner at Grace Episcopal Church in Madison, NJ. A funeral service will be held at a later date in NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimers Family Support Center of Cape Cod , 2095 Main St. Brewster Ma. 02631, www.AlzheimersCapeCod.org Words of comfort may be made to the family at ccgfuneralhome.com/locations/harwich

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cape Codder from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved