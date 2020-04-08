|
David Patton (Dave) Clarendon died of natural causes at age 96 on April 3, 2020. For almost 70 years, he was the husband of Virginia Best Clarendon. Born on January 19, 1924 in Hackensack, NJ, he was the son of Eugene Patton Clarendon and Elizabeth Terhune Clarendon. He went with them at the age of two to live in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He lived there for 17 years, going to school and becoming fluent in Spanish. In 1941 he returned to the U.S. and went to the Lawrenceville School, where he graduated in 1943. He went on to Williams College and graduated in 1947. His education was interrupted by WW II. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and joined the V-12 program in 1943. After training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center and sub-chaser school in Miami Beach, he received his commission in 1945 and served as an officer in Guam until he was honorably discharged in 1946. He then served in the Naval Reserve for another 10 years. After the war, he joined the Merchant Marine and sailed on freighters to Scandinavia and the Baltic. In 1949 he joined the Moore-McCormack Lines and served as a purser on passenger ships, sailing between New York and South America. He met his wife Ginnie in New York City and they married in 1950. They spent the first five years of their marriage in South America, first in Montevideo, Uruguay and then in Buenos Aires. Returning to the U.S. in 1955 with two sons, they lived in New Jersey and Connecticut, where they had a third son. He joined Esso in 1956 and in 1963 transferred to Coral Gables, FL, where he managed shipping operations for Esso Inter-America. He retired in 1977 and moved with his wife to Orleans, MA. He enjoyed a long and active retirement, volunteering with several organizations including the Lower Cape Outreach Council and Orleans Historical Society. He was a patron and board member of the Cape Symphony. He was an inveterate sailor and lover of all things nautical. He helped to restore the Motor Lifeboat CG36500. He owned sailboats in both hemispheres, sailing the River Plate, South Atlantic, Long Island Sound, Biscayne Bay, and Cape Cods waters. He and Ginnie traveled extensively, visiting Europe, Russia, Africa, New Zealand and Polynesia, often cruising on ships. He was a devoted supporter of Lawrenceville and Williams and parishioner at the Church of the Holy Spirit. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and is survived by his wife and sons David, Richard and Christopher, daughters-in-law Susan Bowker, Kathy Klees and Jill Morrison, as well as grandchildren Henry (Ben), Daniel, Jackson, Sadie, Maggie, Matthew and Emmett Clarendon. A memorial service will be held in Orleans, MA at a later date. Instead of flowers, donations may be made in Daves name to the Lower Cape Outreach Council or a .
Published in The Cape Codder from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020