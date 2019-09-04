|
Dolores Florence Callum (ne Crossley), 92, of Orleans died September 2, 2019 at Liberty Commons in North Chatham. Dolores was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late James and Elsie Uskurait Crossley. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William E. Callum, Jr., her son, William E. Callum III, her sister, Evelyn Crossley, her brother, James Crossley, and her son-in-law, Irving Penso. She is survived by her sister Frances Stranix of Ridley Park, Pa, her children, Janet Callum Penso of Atlanta, GA, Joanne Powers (Barry) of Brewster, Meg Callum (Terry Connelly) of Salem, her grandchildren Lillia Callum-Penso, Becca Callum-Penso, Eli Powers, Julian Rossetti, Shauni Powers, and Alexander Rossetti, and her great grandchildren, Miles and Ella Penso- McKamey as well as many nieces and nephews. During her long life, Dolores was known for her resiliency, compassion and a quick wit. The family would like to acknowledge the caring staff at Liberty Commons. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimers Family Support Center of Cape Cod or Broad Reach Hospice and Palliative Care of North Chatham. Visiting hours will be held from 10a-11a, with prayers and words of remembrance beginning at 11a on Saturday, Sept. 7th at Doane Beal & Ames, 729 Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02660. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit: www.doanebeal amesfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019