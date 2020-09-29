1/
Dona L. Pike
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dona Louisa Pike (Patti), 79, of Orleans, MA, passed away at home on September 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Harry Lynn Pike and daughter of the late Anthony and Antoinette Patti. Born in New York, she later made her home on Cape Cod, where she enjoyed spending time by the water and gardening. She had a lifelong love of reading and rose early each morning to complete the crossword puzzle. She vacationed frequently in the Caribbean; other travels brought her to the United Kingdom, Paris, Sicily, and Seoul. She treasured her time with her grandchildren and actively corresponded with friends and family. She was the founder of Pike Properties real estate agency. She is survived by her husband as well as her brother, Anthony Patti and sister-in-law, Carol Castaldo; her children, Kimberly Bruemmer and husband Paul, Chief Anthony Pike, Retired, and Wayne Pike; and her grandchildren, Emily, Thomas, Sarah, and Connor. She was preceded in death by a brother, Vincent (Jim) Castaldo and a sister-in-law, Carol Patti. The family will hold a private remembrance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Broad Reach Hospice, 1455 Main Street (Route 28), Chatham, MA 02633. For online condolences please visit: www.nickerson funerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cape Codder from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved