Doris Mabel Marston, daughter of Mark and Alice Chaput, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children and family in her Kingsbury Beach home, Eastham, MA on June 8, 2020, following a brief illness at age 96. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Wendell S. Marston, in 1991. She enjoyed the beauty of the Cape, her wonderful friends, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also loved her Boston Sports teams, a good game of cards, and cooking for her loved ones. Doris grew up in Sherborn, MA, one of ten children and is survived by her three sisters; Dolly Werner, Toni Musgrave, and Anne Baker. Doris and Wendell raised seven children in the village of Cochituate, Massachusetts before retiring to their beloved bay-front Eastham home. She is survived by her children Donna and Richard Holmes of Hudson, MA; Paula and Michael Aschettino of Eastham, MA; Penny Marston of Longmont, CO; Leonard and Peg Marston of Hernando Beach, FL; Nancy Cook and Peter dellaFemina of Rockport, MA and Readsboro, VT; Arthur and Kris Marston of Brewster, MA; and Lisa and Levon Habosian of Westford, MA. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Doris Marstons name to the Eastham Fire Department, 2520 State Highway, Eastham, MA, 02642 or the Eastham Council on Aging, PO Box 1203, Eastham, MA, 02651.



