Dorothy (Lowrey) Downs, 90, of Wellfleet, MA, died peacefully at home on December 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Cyril "Win" Downs, Jr. to whom she was married for 60 years. A city girl from South Boston, she married the love of her life, a Cape Cod boy, and moved to Wellfleet in 1948. Dottie lived by the adage, "If you are lucky enough to live by the sea, you are lucky enough." She is survived by her two daughters, Robin Burns (O.J.) and Nancy Winslow (Eric); nieces and cousins; daughters from her heart Lynne Heyliger (Manny) and Nancy Porteus (Jon); and all of their families. She was the loving grandmother to eleven and a great-grandmother of sixteen. In addition, she is survived by her cherished caregivers and many treasured friends. A memorial service will be held on January 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 200 Main Street, Wellfleet, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Homeless Prevention Council, P.O. Box 828, Orleans, MA, 02653; First Congregational Church, P.O. Box 1300, Wellfleet, MA 02667; or Mass Appeal, P.O. Box 1694, Wellfleet, MA, 02667. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019