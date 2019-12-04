|
Edith Titus Harman, 92, died at home in Issaquah, Washington, on October 30, 2019. Edith was born in New York City, the daughter of Henry W. Titus and Edith Vine, on March 29, 1927. She grew up in New Rochelle, N. Y., and also lived in North Tarrytown (now Sleepy Hollow), N.Y.; Middlebury, Vermont; Marblehead, Salem and Orleans, Massachusetts; and Issaquah. She graduated from the Grier School, Middlebury College, and completed graduate school at the University of Vermont. After raising her family, she worked for several years as a counselor in elementary schools in Addison County, Vermont. She spent 13 years at the House of the Seven Gables Settlement Association in Salem, initially as director of the Settlement House, and later as Executive Director of the Association until her retirement in 1994, continuing as a trustee for several years thereafter. She enjoyed volunteering at hospitals, nursing homes and service organizations in each of the communities where she lived, most recently at The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. A lifelong Episcopalian, she gave her time to many church programs, and served on the vestry at St. Stephens Church in Middlebury. Always active, Edith enjoyed horseback riding, skiing, swimming, Scottish Country dancing and walking her beloved dogs. Her adventurous spirit led her to try such activities as being towed by an airplane across the ice of Lake Champlain. Knitting was another passion, and she stitched sweaters and Christmas stockings for four generations of family members and many friends, including a stocking for her fifth great grandchild who was born a few hours after her death. She travelled the world in retirement with her husband and companion of nearly 70 years, Mortimer F. Harman, Jr., who predeceased her. Edith is survived by her four children, Scott (and Patty Sheetz) of Alexandria, Virginia and Orleans; Kent (and Tammy) of Daytona Beach, Florida; Pamela of Seattle; and Susan Hamke (and Kurt) of Sammamish, Washington; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Anne Chrystie, of Boynton Beach, Florida, and 7 nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Evergreen Health Hospice Services, Kirkland, Washington, for their extraordinary care and compassion. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on January 18, 2020 at St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church in Issaquah. Donations in her honor may be made to St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church, 325 SE Darst Street, Issaquah, WA 98027, or The Church of the Holy Spirit, 204 Monument Road, Orleans, MA 02653.
Published in The Cape Codder from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019