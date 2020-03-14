|
Edwin "Ted" Fenton died peacefully on February 8,2020 in Chatham, Ma. on Cape Cod. He was 98. After serving in the army from 1942-1947, Ted received his B.A. from the College of Wooster in Ohio, his home state. He went on to earn his MA and PhD degrees from Harvard University. He then became a professor of history at Carnegie Mellon University where he later chaired that department. He stayed there till his retirement. Ted was a man of many talents and interests. Along with a lifelong devotion to history, Ted was a passionate fisherman and gardener. His exploits on land and sea provided the ingredients for many a delicious meal that he and his wife Barbara prepared for the many fortunate guests at their Cape Cod home Barbara predeceased Ted in 2010. Ted is survived by 2 of his 3 children: Tom Fenton of Albuquerque and Elizabeth Fenton of South Wellfleet, Ma. His daughter Becca died in 2019. He is also survived by his daughter in law Christina Fenton, grandchildren Alexandra Bergin of Danville, Ca., and Becca Gavalchik of Pittsburgh, Pa., great grandchildren Marcella and Geneva and scores of beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members. As Ted was the last representative of his generation, for his surviving family it is, alas, the end of an era. Family and friends will gather at his home on Cape Cod in September for a celebration of his life well lived.
Published in The Cape Codder from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2020