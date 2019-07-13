|
|
Ellen St. Sure died on July 8, 2019. She was the resident archivist of the town of Brewster, Massachusetts, where she avidly performed historical research and produced numerous manuscripts and presentations over the past two decades, including historical essays in the Brewster Town Warrant as well as a book and exhibition of paintings by the 19th century itinerant portrait artist Giddings H. Ballou. Ellen was born in Oakland, California, graduated from Bennington College, served as the editor of the Hudson Review, raised a family and worked as a journalist for the Jerusalem Post in Israel, before returning to the San Francisco Bay area with her three children, obtaining a PhD in English Literature from the University of California, Berkeley, and later becoming an adjunct professor of English there and at Stanford University. Her broad range of creative interests included working in her unique and lovely garden and cultivating powerful relationships with her family and those she loved dearly, generously supporting and encouraging them to pursue their dreams. She is survived by three children, Dor, Noa, and Pico, seven grandchildren, Caleb, Allegra, Zeno, Pico, Tyler, Jonah, and Milo, and one remarkably great grandchild, Levi. The family welcomes any stories or thoughts about Ellen, as well as contact information from anyone who would like to be notified about plans for a memorial celebration | please email to [email protected] com.
Published in The Cape Codder from July 13 to July 20, 2019