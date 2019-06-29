|
Emie Elizabeth Balsley, known to many as "Betty" passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. She was born on June 21, 1931 to the late Oliver F. Freeman and Ruby (Hopkins) Freeman. She was the widow of Frank H. Balsley and former wife of E. Clyde Eldredge of East Orleans, Massachusetts. Emie moved with her parents to Cape Cod in 1940. She graduated from Falmouth High School in 1948 and Cape Cod Secretarial School. After marriage she settled in Orleans, MA where she raised her children. She later moved to Wellfleet MA where she resided for many years. She enjoyed being a "snowbird" for numerous years, dividing her time between Cape Cod and Florida, before settling permanently in Florida. Emie had many interests and especially loved to travel by sea, air and motorhome. She enjoyed seeing the USA and experiencing the varied cultures of numerous countries abroad. She cherished these memories. Emie was a member and past president of the Wellfleet Historical Society and she belonged to the Wellfleet Congregational Church. She held memberships in the Libby Family Association, Nickerson Family Association, Rich Family Association and the Massachusetts Society of Mayflower Descendants. She was a direct 12th generation descendant of Ste- phen Hopkins, Will- iam Brewster, and Thomas Rogers, all passengers on the Mayflower. As an avid genealogist she took great pride in her heritage. Her ancestral research took place before the widespread assistance of the internet. Her information was derived from numerous archives, cemeteries and other helpful historians' shared knowledge. This involved traveling across several states as well as to Nova Scotia, always in search of an elusive detail. Emie is survived by her son, Steven Eldredge and his wife Sheila of Harwich, MA and Indian Harbor Beach, FL, daughter Susan Doucette of Melbourne FL, grandson Warren Doucette and his wife Stephanie of Oviedo FL, and grandson Scott Doucette and his wife Lisa of Stephens City VA. She also leaves four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Nate, Hailey and Mason Doucette. She had special friendships with JackO'Sullivan and Walter DeVaney, both deceased. Services will be held in Wellfleet, MA in September.
Published in The Cape Codder from June 29 to July 6, 2019