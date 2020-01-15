Home

Ervin C. Glahn, 85, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. Ervin was born January 20, 1934, in Alexandria, KY, to his late parents Paul and Edna (Schmidt) Glahn. Ervin received an Associate Degree in Science from Fisher Junior College, Boston, MA. He retired after 20 years of service in the United States Air Force, during which he served in both the Korean War and Vietnam War. Then he worked as the Director of Public Works for the town of Wellfleet, MA, for 19 years. Ervin loved being outdoors and thoroughly enjoyed gardening and landscaping. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Jacqueline E. Glahn (nee Jenkins); siblings, Dorothy May Glahn, Kenny Glahn, Keith Glahn, Jerry Glahn, Donald Glahn and Paul Glahn. He is survived by his wife Rosemary Heiss Glahn; daughter, Susan L. Glahn of Cold Spring; stepdaughter, Cameo (Doug)Von Strohe of Alexandria; stepson, Nick (Bridget) Heiss of Alexandria; siblings, William Glahn of Cold Spring, Norma Crouch of Glencoe and Gladys Ruf of Alexandria; step grandchildren, Lily, Noah and August Heiss. Memorial Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Highland Heights, 2315 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, KY 41076, from 9:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the , 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, or to the charity of donors choice.
Published in The Cape Codder from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020
