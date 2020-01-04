|
Frances McKnight Davis, 82, born Mary Frances McKnight of East Orleans, formerly of Framingham, passed away January 1 at the Pavilion Nursing Center in Hyannis after a short illness. She was the daughter of Edward M. and Alice K. (Lynch) McKnight of Fairhaven, MA. and was the widow of Robert B. Davis, Ph.D., who passed away in 2002. Frances graduated from Fairhaven (MA) High School in 1954, received degrees with a concentration in Chemistry from Regis College, Weston, MA and Framingham State University, and did further graduate work in Chemistry at the University of Miami, FL. She was employed by Howard Hughes Medical Research Institute in Miami, FL, M.I.T. Lincoln Laboratory, Regis College and Framingham State University, all in the field of Chemistry. Fran was dedicated to the education of her four children and twelve grandchildren. She was an effective day trader in the stock market, taking her lumps as well as her successes with grace. She was passionate about her Keeshond dogs, perennial garden, and East Orleans home. Fran was the loving sister of Katherine Agre, of Bowie, MD. She was the loving mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Susan and Robert Borucki of Chelmsford, MA, and their son Brian and wife Jhill; Dr. Andrew and Christi Davis and their family: Nathaniel and wife Dorothy Lynn; Jennifer and husband Stephen Salazar; Carolyn of Lynchburg, VA; Calvin and Daphne of Bahama, NC; and Michael Davis and family: Katherine, Peter, Sarah and Megan of Franklin, MA; Dr. Julia and Brian Hoover and their children Logan and Patrick of Milton, VT. She also leaves friends Laurel Clark and Joseph and Virginia Nadeau, all of East Orleans, life-long friend Elizabeth Gerding of Newcastle, Maine, and her beloved dog companion, Zoe. Donations in Fran's memory may be made to the Brewster Branch of the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 3981 Main St., East Brewster, MA 02631, Lower Cape Outreach Council, 19 Brewster Cross Road, Orleans, MA 02653, or St. Stephens Indian Mission Foundation, P.O. Box 278, St Stephens, WY 82524. Visiting hours at the Nickerson Funeral Home in Orleans are from 1 to 3:30 pm on Monday, January 6, immediately followed by burial at the Orleans Cemetery at 4 pm. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2020