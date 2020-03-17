Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Basile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Basile

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Basile Obituary
Frank Basile age 83 of Wellfleet, Boynton Beach, FL formerly of Watertown and Waltham, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah (Perotto Zadrozny) Basile. Loving father of Dorajeanne Basile Conte & her husband Anthony, Frank P. Basile & his wife Shannon, Tonia Kurdi & her husband Semore and stepfather to Jennifer Zadrozny Busenburg & her husband Marc and Joseph Zadrozny II. Cherished Papa to Kenny, Aria, Walid, Francesca, Allie, Ella, Blair and Kyle. Loving brother of Anthony, Edward, Joseph Basile, Marie Gennaro and the late John, Thomas, Albert, Domenic, James Basile, Rose Higgins, Lucy Latino. and Clementina Doria. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services are private. Frank was the owner and operator of the Penny Pincher Cabinet Company in Waltham. A Funeral Mass and celebration of Franks life will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St. Watertown, MA. Donations may be made in Franks memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in The Cape Codder from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -