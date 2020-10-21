It is hard to fathom life without beloved and vivacious Gail Moreland, who died peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 6, 2020 at the age of 85. Gail passed after a valiant struggle with lymphoma, rightly satisfied with her lifes work and legacy of love. She was so positive and busy, no one could guess the severity of her illness until her final days. Gail was born in Newton, MA and grew up in Fairhaven NJ. She spent carefree summers on the beaches of Cape Cod with her grandparents and later created many wonderful memories with her family and friends at her cottage in Orleans MA. Marriage and family came in her 20s when she fell for her best friend Lucys older brother Wallace, just back from an army posting in Berlin. Wallys career took Gail and their three children from Baltimore MD to Simsbury CT, and finally to Manlius NY in 1969. Gail attended Douglas College where she graduated with a BA in Education. Gail hit the books again in her 30s, earning a Masters Degree in Education at SUNY Cortland. She loved her 35 year career as an elementary school teacher with the Fayetteville - Manlius School District . Gail built new friendships throughout her life, and strengthened loving bonds with old friends, creating an impressive and eclectic community of friends that she hopes will thrive beyond her passing. While engaging in lively discussions with those gathered in her kitchen, Gail would effortlessly put together a 4-course gourmet meal that appeared as if from nowhere. The annual Christmas Eve party at the Morelands was unforgettable, as were the graduation parties, deck barbecues and constant improm ptu gatherings. So many fond memories watching the changing seasons and double rainbows through Gail & Wallys big picture window overlooking the hills of Pompey. Gail was a world traveler who liked to go off the beaten path. She took her young children on a month-long adventure camping though the Gaspe Peninsula. She trekked through Tibet, China, took the Trans-Siberian Railroad to Russia, then on to Alaska, journeyed down the Nile in Egypt, celebrated her daughter Leslies surprise birthday party in Paris; explored Italy, Spain, England, and Ireland. A rustic Outward Bound boat trip and scuba diving also came into play. Wondering. Learning. Doing, and having fun doing it. Bringing people along and bringing them together. The long list of clubs Gail was a part of included Women of Willow Bank (WOW), the Slippery Rock Rockettes, Masters in Motion Ski Club, Investment Club, Book Club, and the Home Garden Club, while also making time for French classes. Deeply committed to her community, Gail participated in the ABC program (A Better Chance); Salt City Playhouse and was past president of her labor of love, the Town of Pompey Historical Society. Gail will be greatly missed by her beloved children, Leslie and husband Craig Panaccione of Brewster, MA Gwen and partner Tom Corrigan of Killington VT, and Jonathan and wife Beatrice, along with adored granddaughters Anne-Gail and Juliette Moreland of NYC; matriarch aunt Joanne (Crosby) Arnold; of Chatham, loving sister Lee (Gilbert) Brown, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Gail was pre-deceased by her husband Wallace of 55 years, her parents, Marion (Crosby) Gilbert and Stanley Gilbert, and her brother, Jeffery Gilbert. Gails family is thankful for the outpouring of loving support at this sad time. Because of COVID-19, however, there will be no calling hours or services right away. We will celebration Gails life when life allows In lieu of flowers, Gail asked that memorial donations be made to the Town of Pompey Historical Society and mailed to: 8354 US. Rt. 20, Manlius, NY 13104. For a guestbook, please visit www.scheppfamily.com
.