Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Clinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary P. Clinton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary P. Clinton Obituary
Gary P. Clinton passed away on March 9, 2019. Born in Orange, NJ on December 14, 1946 to Edward J. and Helen K. Clinton. He grew up in New Hartford, NY. He graduated from Boston College with a degree in accounting and he earned his CPA certification from New York State. He also worked in real estate asset management until moving to Cape Cod. He was active in Orleans town politics. He was also a member of the Orleans Town Hall Building Committee. He was also a member of the choir at both the Federated Church of Orleans and St Joan of Arc Church. He enjoyed playing his guitar, working outdoors and bike riding. He is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Helen. He is survived by his partner Jane, brother Steve and his partner Beverly, brother John and his wife Cathy, nephew Joshua and his wife Sarah and their children; Alexander and Eleanor, nephew Benjamin and his wife Kristin and their children; Dane and Michael, and niece Ashley, along with numerous friends. Burial will be private. Donations in Garys name can be made to Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main Street, Fall River, MA 02720. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com .
Published in The Cape Codder from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.