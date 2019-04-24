|
Edward Jans, WWII Veteran of Orleans and Eastham, MA, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at age 93. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany, to Eduard and Katharina Mueller Jans on December 15, 1925. Edward immigrated as a young child with his parents and sister Marion, and settled in Glendale and Rego Park, on L.I. He was an enthusiastic Boy Scout leader of Troop 254, and played stickball with the Schley Street team. Ed was a lifeguard on the Rockaways beaches during the N.Y. summers, assisting in many rescues. Edward enlisted in the Army after graduation from Newtown HS in 1944 at age 18. He was deployed to the Ardennes Forest with the 87th Infantry Golden Acorn division, part of General George Pattons 3 rd Army. His unit passed into Belgium in January, 1945 and spent the coldest winter of the last century in the trenches. Edward was wounded in Germany at the Siegfried Line during the Battle of the Bulge in February of 1945, and was sent to recover at the military hospital in Nice. After completing recovery and VE Day, Edward remained in Europe, and Germany in particular, as part of the Recovery and denazification effort. He was awarded the Purple Heart. Thanks to the GI Bill, Edward returned home and enrolled at MIT, to pursue a degree in engineering. It was there that he met Caroline Gamble, who was employed at the university bookstore. They were married and took up residence MIT housing. He rowed stroke for the Freshman Crew, and continued rowing for the MIT 8- man boat until his graduation in 1952. His early business career saw him start in management consulting for such firms as Winchester Rifle, CT. He then took the family to the Dominican Republic and to Puerto Rico where he reorganized and managed sugar cane and sisal plantations. A stint at Bearings Company of America took the family to Lancaster, PA, followed by a move to Trier, Germany, where Edward headed up the European Division of Bissell, Inc. When the family finally moved back to the USA, they made their home on the Cape, where they had spent summers with family throughout the years. Edward commuted to Laconia, NH, where he was CEO of Laconia Needle Manufacturing Company. After a brief retirement, Edward went back to work as a civilian defense contractor for the Navy at Raytheon, working on the SCUD missiles for Desert Storm. He assisted at his daughters business in Hingham, MA, where he formed strong bonds with the next generation of business men and women who benefitted from his wisdom. Edward was a constant presence at the Cambridge Boat Club. If he wasnt out in his single scull on the Charles River, he could be found tinkering and adjusting members shells in the boathouse. Ed participated, as well as officiated, at the Head of the Charles Regatta for many years. At his 70th birthday he purchased a pair of mens black figure skates and pursued his lifelong dream of gliding on the ice by enrolling at the Boston Skating Club. He also enjoyed swimming, dancing, big band, as well as other musical genres. Edward was an avid reader with a strong interest in history and politics. He was of strong religious faith and had a deep love and pride for his family. His love of nature, and all kinds of living creatures made him very grateful to reside on the Cape. Edward is survived by his wife of 70 years, Caroline, his daughters Candace Jans of Milton and Christina Jans of Hingham, his beloved grandchildren Caroline Aiello of Boston, Victoria Aiello of New York City, Adam Zona of Somerville, and Evan Zona of Hingham, grandsons Nicholas and Gregory Shakirov of Boston, sister-in-law Martha Weaver of Virginia Beach, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Carol Lee of St. Croix, USVI. His visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30am to 11:30am followed by his funeral Mass at 11:30am in St. Joan of Arc Church, Orleans, MA. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. Reception details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eds name to the Massachusetts Audubon Society or the Orleans Conservation Trust. For online condolences, please visit www.nickerson funerals.com
Published in The Cape Codder from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019