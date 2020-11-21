On Monday, November 2nd, 2020 our loving mother, Harriet M. Scott (Goodblood), passed away at the age of 96. She was born in Fort Kent, ME, the oldest of 14; at a young age, she moved to Burnham, ME. Harriet received her teaching degree in Maine, and during World War II, taught eight different grades in a one-room schoolhouse before moving to Worcester, MA, where she married her husband, Leland. Harriet loved traveling across the United States and camping, which she did extensively with Leland, crossing the country multiple times. During the 15 years that followed retirement, Harriet and Leland visited all 50 states, including all National Parks. Harriet was a positive, tenacious, sweet, and strong woman with integrity, deep faith, and respect and love for her family. She moved to Cape Cod in 1996 with her husband, where she enjoyed spending time with her family, swimming in the ponds at Nickerson State Park, and spending many years walking the beaches with her husband. Harriet was preceded in death by Leland and her daughter Sharon Petkus. She is survived by her sons Craig Scott (Linda Scott), Keith Scott (Eva Scott), and Lee Scott; her sister Helen Kelly; her Grandchildren Julie Scott Allen, Cheryl Wheelock, Christine Blodgett, Suzanne Burgess, Jason Petkus, Lukas Scott; and 10 great-grandchildren. Keep them all in line up there, Mom! We respect, love, and miss you. Harriet will be buried next to her husband at the Bourne National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held in summer 2021.



