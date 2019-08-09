|
|
Henry Hank Frederick Waas, Jr, 81, passed on August 6, 2019 at his home in Brewster, MA. Born in Boston, Henry was the first of three sons of the late Henry and Dorothy (McGonagle) Waas. He spent the early years of his life in Medford and Malden. His family later moved to Canton where he graduated from Canton High School in 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in March of 1957 and was a radar technician on the destroyer U.S.S. Turner. He received an honorable discharge in 1961. After the Navy, Hank attended Bentley University. His banking career began with Boston Safe and Deposit Company, followed by Fiduciary Trust Company for 24 years, where he was a Trust Officer, specializing in Trust taxes. He married his first wife Frances (Hayes) in 1963 and settled in Quincy where their 2 sons, David and Steven were born. In 1978, Hank married Irene Matus Waas and they resided in Quincy. In 1986, they built a vacation home on Cape Cod and enjoyed the beach, bicycle riding, golfing & four wheeling on the dunes. Hank was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to classical music, watching old movies and was an enthusiastic Boston sports fan. He particularly enjoyed the Bobby Orr era of the Boston Bruins. He and his two brothers had season tickets during this time and were there in their front row seats when he scored the famous flying goal to win the Stanley Cup. After retiring in 2000, he loved to golf and belonged to The Captains Golf Course in Brewster. He was also a member of The Foxfire Country Club in Naples, FL, where he spent his winters. He is predeceased by his first wife, Frances, who passed in 1987, his son David Waas, who passed in 2004, his brother John David Waas and sister in law Eleanor Matus Anderson. He is survived by his wife and partner Irene Matus Waas of Brewster, his son Steven (Suzanne) Waas of Weymouth, MA, his brother William (Susan) Waas of Dennis, MA, his two granddaughters Gabriella and Sydney and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters in law Barbara (John David) Waas of Chatham, MA, Terry Dempsey of Quincy, MA, Ann Hayes of Hingham, MA, and his brothers in law William Hayes of Clearwater, FL, Richard Matus of Bolton, CT, and David Anderson of State College, PA. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 11:00-11:45 am at Doane Beal and Ames, 729 Rt. 134, South Dennis, MA. Service to follow at 11:45 am. A gathering for friends and family will follow at The Captains Golf Course, 1000 Freemans Way, Brewster, MA 02631. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601. For online condolences, please visit www.doanebealamesdennis.com
Published in The Cape Codder from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019