Henry M. Riel
Henry Michael Riel of Brewster, passed away surrounded by loved ones on September 18, 2020, following a short battle with AML. Born in Boston on September 29, 1940, Henry was just shy of his 80th birthday. Beloved son of the late Henry A. and Alice M. (Jenks) Riel of Duxbury. Loving brother of the late Kenneth J. Riel of Plymouth, and Donald F. Riel of Norwell and Naples, FL. He is survived by his loving sisters-in-law, Marilyn Riel of Plymouth, and Lorraine Riel of Norwell and Naples, FL. Beloved uncle of Stephen and Stephanie Riel of Georgetown, MA; Cynthia and April Riel of Rockland; Letitia Riel of West Roxbury, and devoted great-uncle of Gabrielle Riel of Georgetown, MA. Also survived by many devoted cousins. He leaves behind numerous loving friends and caregivers, including Pam, Rita, Mary Beth, Mikaila, Morgan, Lynn, John, Gail, Kelly, Katie, Adrienne, Mary, Mark, and Dunkin, to name a few. Henry was a long time employee and resident of the Cape Abilities program. Henry was a most special soul who touched so many with his kindness and loving nature. He was devoted to his family, friends, and faith. He enjoyed family celebrations, cookouts, holiday parties, ushering at Our Lady of the Cape Church, and bowling. He was a member of the Cape Abilities bowling league for several years and proudly displayed his trophies. Henry was also a long-time participant in The Special Olympics where he won many medals for track and field events. Henry was an avid Red Sox, Patriots, and Lawrence Welk fan. Donations in his memory to Cape Abilities: capeabil ities.org; and Cape Abilities Independence Park, 895 Mary Dunn Road, Hyannis, MA 02601, or Beacon Hospice, 68 Center St. Suite 19, Hyannis, MA 02601, would be greatly appreciated, and as Henry would say, Cool beans. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Doane, Beal and Ames, 729 Rte. 134, South Dennis, followed by a funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Cape, 468 Stony Brook Road, Brewster, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mayflower Cemetery, Duxbury. For online condolences, please visit www.doane bealamesdennis.com.

Published in The Cape Codder from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Doane Beal & Ames
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Cape
Funeral services provided by
Doane Beal & Ames
729 Route 134
South Dennis, MA 02660
5083857116
September 24, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home
