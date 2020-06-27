Herbert John Hogg, Jr. 75 Yrs old. passed away Friday, June 19th, 2020. He was a long time resident of Eastham and graduated Nauset Regional High School in 1963. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. He was employed by the Cape Cod National Seashore for many years. He was also a long time member of the Nauset Rod and Gun Club. He is survived by his wife, Leslie. Daughters Jennifer, Jessica, and Patricia. Also survived by his mother, Marjorie Reynolds of Pensacola. Siblings, Joanne Topham of Wrentham, Glenn of Hyannis, Scott of Brewster, Annika Johnsson of Sweden, Paul of Eastham, Liam of Harwich, Sherri and Caitlin. Also the spouses, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Herber J. Hogg Sr., Linnea, Mark and Carl.



