SOUTH ORLEANS James Allen Robinson, M.D., 95, Psychiatrist, died peacefully on March 11, 2019 in South Orleans, MA. surrounded by the art of his beloved wife Barbara Melcher (deceased) in the home they had lived together for over 30 yrs. Jim was always curious and engaged with people, inquiring about their lives (and speculating on his own). He listened, asked questions, was curious about details, read profusely keeping up with current events and new ideas and discoveries. Conversations with Jim were always heartfelt, interesting and openminded. He was born in Washington D.C. on July 22, 1923. He graduated from Quincy H.S. Quincy, MA 1941, earned his B.S. Harvard College 1945(47), served in the US Army 1942-45 as S/Sgt in central Europe and No. France in WWII, earned his M.D. from University Rochester in 1951, interned at RI hospital as a G.P. where he decided to pursue psychiatry after witnessing so much psychological distress in the medical population. He then studied to became a psychiatrist of children and adults, spending 15 yrs in Buffalo, NY, as director of a child guidance clinic, teaching at med school and in private practice. He moved back east to Provincetown MA in 1972, worked for the Mass Department of Mental Health as an outpatient psychiatrist. In 1978 met artist Barbara Melcher, married and moved to South Orleans, MA. He retired from the State Service (Mental Health) in 1988, resumed private practice while also working one day a week as Medical director of the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, well into his 80s. He practiced interpersonal psychotherapy keeping in touch with his long-term interest of child psychiatry. In his spare time Jim was an avid vegetable gardener, a sailor, and fished locally. He adored Barbara and spoke lovingly about her abilities as a curious and talented artist and loving partner. Jim had been active in the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House in Chatham for several years with Barbara, and several years after her death. He is survived by two stepsons Charles B. Melcher and his wife Margo Halverson of Portland, Maine, Peter B. Melcher and his wife Anna Carney-Melcher of Malibu, Calif., and 8 grandchildren. A gathering in Jims memory will take place in the Fleck Room(downstairs) at the UU Meeting House on Sunday April 28, 2019 at about 12:15, following the social hour of the 10:30am worship service upstairs. The UU Meeting House is located at 819 Main St., Chatham, MA, just across the street from the Village Market. Memorial contributions may be sent to the UU Meeting House.
Published in The Cape Codder from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019