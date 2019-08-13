|
Jane Louise Gaetani Ferro, 71, Peoria, AZ (Sept 5th, 1947 - July 13th, 2019). Janie was a vibrant soul who touched the lives of so many with her warmth, generosity, hospitality, infectious smile, and fantastic food! She grew up in Norwood, MA and was a graduate of Norwood High School class of 1965. Janie spent a lifetime balancing the roles of successful business woman, as well as a loving mother. She is survived and celebrated by her son Timothy Ferro of Brooklyn, NY and her daughter Kristina Ferro of Peoria, AZ. Her career was full of accolades including owning two award-winning restaurants: The Cape Playhouse Restaurant, Dennis, MA, and Ophelias on the Bay, Siesta Key, FL. Janie loved her family more than anything and was blessed with a large, loving surviving family including her sister Joanne and her husband Ken Norgaard of Glendale, AZ, her brother Stephen and his wife Rev. Elaine Gaetani of Norfolk, MA, her brother Robert and his wife Mary Ann Gaetani of Norwood, MA, and her brother David and his wife Marie Gaetani of Norwood, MA as well as many nieces and nephews and their children. Janies life was beyond full of not just family, but full of friends all over the world. Janie loved to travel and her life took her on many fantastic journeys! She is welcomed into Heaven by her mother and father, Barbara and George Gaetani, and her brother Jimmy Gaetani. She will find her final resting place alongside them at the Highland Cemetery in Norwood, Massachusetts. Friends and family are welcome to join the Gaetanis and Ferros as they lay Janie to rest on August 16th, 2019 at 11am at Highland Cemetery on Winter Street in Norwood, MA. Please wear purple or bright colors to help us celebrate Janie and all her light! There will be a Celebration of her Life at The Old Colonial Caf on Nahatan Street in Norwood, MA immediately following the service. For her Sarasota, Florida family there will be a Celebration of Life in December 2019. Details available at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Janies name to the .
Published in The Cape Codder from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019