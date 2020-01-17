|
Janet Barnard passed away on January 8, 2020, after a long and happy life. She was born in Newark, NJ and attended Barringer High School and the Washington School for Secretaries. Janet and her husband, Walter, married on December 5, 1942 and were together for over 60 years. They lived much of this time in West Boylston, Massachusetts. The family roofing business in Worcester was started by Walters great grandfather in 1855. Walter died in 2003. Janet lived in New Jersey, Massachusetts. Vermont, Montserrat, W.I., Florida and Maine. Janet is survived by their two sons: Walter Barnard III and Whitney Barnard; and their two daughters, Susan Lamdin and Phoebe Barnard, nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Thornton Oaks Library Fund, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, ME 04011 or the Orleans Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 1078, East Orleans, MA 02643. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 bath Rd. Brunswick, ME condolences may be expressed at www.funeral alternatives.net
Published in The Cape Codder from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020