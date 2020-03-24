|
|
Janet K. Macfarlane, age 94, of Brewster, formerly of Campbell, CA, White Plains and Manhattan, NY, and Waterbury, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Mildred and Donald Macfarlane, dear sister of the late Bill Macfarlane and sister-in-law of the late Marie Macfarlane; loving aunt to Dave (wife Margaret), Mike (wife Pat), Maggie (husband Tom), Kate (husband Mike), Chris (wife Mary), and Becky (husband Michael); best friend forever to Dot Ravizza, the late Pris Hamilton and Bob Burns. Also survived by her great nieces and nephews, Tom, Sheena, Shane, Chris, Ian, Sally, Erin, Liana, and Lewis. Jan received her bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware. She had a long career as a writer and editor, for the Graphics and Publications Department of IBM. Jan enjoyed retirement on Cape Cod with friends and family and volunteered time to the Brewster Ladies' Library. Donations to honor Janet may be made in her name to the Brewster Ladies' Library at https://www.brewsterladieslibrary.org/ or the Susan G. Komen Foundation at https:// ww5.komen.org/. A celebration of Janet's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Cape Codder from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020