Janice L. Northam, age 95, of Brewster MA, passed away Maundy Thursday, April 18, 2019, in the early morning hours. The youngest of five children, Janice Lucille Northam was born in 1924, in Mt. Kisco, NY, to beloved parents, Alice Marion Green and Asbury Elliott Kellogg. She grew up in Katonah, NY, and graduated from Katonah High School where she was active in sports and pursued her love of music and art. Janice attended Parsons School of Design in NYC for two years. In 1943, she married her high school sweetheart, Lindsay Northam. Janice, Lindsay, and their growing family lived in several NY towns including Ithaca, Red Hook, and Brewster. Later, Janice and Lindsay moved to Brewster, MA, where Janice lived for the last 34 years. Janice was a loving wife, devoted mother, and cherished friend. She had an active presence in the United Methodist Church, wherever she lived. Her faith was an important part of her life, which she demonstrated by serving on church committees, singing in the choir, and always being available when a need arose. Along with her involvement in her church, she was a Troop Leader for the Girl Scouts, an accomplished sewing enthusiast, the best brownie baker, and also found time to paint (watercolor and oil). Janice enjoyed special time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; especially during summers on the Cape. She made a point of knowing each of her grandchildren along with their spouses, and made them all feel special. Janice was predeceased by her husband, Lindsay Sr., in 2013, after 70 happy years together; her 4 siblings: Donald, Margaret, Marion, and Richard; and her daughter-in-law, Fay Ainsworth Northam. She is survived by her five children: Lindsay Jr. of Brewster MA., Judith Goodwin and husband, Richard, of Duluth, GA; Elizabeth and her husband, David Lovich, of Litchfield, CT; Marion N. Shapiro of Tampa, FL; and Ellen K. Northam of Brewster, NY; eight grandchildren: Matthew, Allison, Laurel , Michelle, Heather, Richard, Darryl, and Adam; and nine great grandchildren. Gods best gift is family. A celebration of her life was held at the Orleans United Methodist Church on May 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Orleans United Methodist Church, 73 Main St, Orleans, MA, 02653.
Published in The Cape Codder from May 11 to May 18, 2019